Ruhi Raju Clinches Silver at Guatemala International Badminton Tournament

Indian shuttler Ruhi Raju marked a strong comeback by securing the silver medal at the Guatemala International Badminton Tournament.

Unseeded at the start of the event, Ruhi displayed grit and composure as she stormed into the quarterfinals, where she stunned top seed and local favorite Nikté Sotomayor in a gripping 90-minute encounter. After losing the opening game 21–23, she fought back to win the next two 21–19, 21–16. She followed this with a straight-games victory over Peru’s Namie Miyahira (21–18, 21–17) in the semifinals before finishing runner-up to Colombia’s Juliana Giraldo in the title clash (10–21, 15–21).

“This medal is not just about winning matches; it’s about proving to myself that I can rise again,” Ruhi said after the final.

Women’s Singles – Match Results

R32: Eva Camila Dinartes (CRC) – 21–1, 21–2

R16: Margareth Revelo (SLV) – 21–13, 21–10

QF: Nikté Sotomayor (GTM) [1] – 21–23, 21–19, 21–16

SF: Namie Miyahira (PER) – 21–18, 21–17

Final: Juliana Giraldo (COL) – 10–21, 15–21

Ruhi trains at the Suchitra Badminton Academy, Hyderabad, under the mentorship of her father, Mr. Pradeep Raju, the academy’s Founder and Head Coach. She was accompanied in Guatemala by her uncle and coach Mr. Raunaq, a former top-ranked Indian player, who provided tactical inputs throughout the campaign.

Her fitness program has been supported by Mr. Nikhil Rama Rao and an Australian strength and conditioning coach, whose guidance helped her regain competitive sharpness.

“For Ruhi, this is more than just a medal,” said Mr. Pradeep Raju. “Reaching the finals in her very first tournament after a long break is a proud moment for us, and a testament to her resilience.”

Looking Ahead

With this silver medal, Ruhi has announced her return to the international circuit in style. She now aims to build on this performance and compete in upcoming tournaments with renewed confidence and momentum.