Asia Cup 2025: India’s Victory Overshadowed as Trophy Presentation Turns Political

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan delivered a thrilling contest on the field, but the drama that followed eclipsed even the suspense of the match itself. Despite India’s hard-fought victory, the team was denied the moment to lift the trophy, after a tense standoff involving Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Pakistan’s interior minister.

The presentation ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 28) quickly descended into a diplomatic impasse. Following their defeat, the Pakistan team locked themselves inside the dressing room for over an hour while Indian players and staff completed their broadcast duties. Even as Naqvi waited on the podium for nearly 20 minutes, reports emerged that the Indian side had refused to receive the trophy from him.

The controversy was rooted in the political backdrop of the tournament. India’s participation had already sparked debate after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, which heightened tensions between the two nations. Throughout the competition, the Indian team maintained a deliberate distance from their Pakistani counterparts, avoiding casual exchanges even during their three encounters.

After the final, Indian team management formally informed the ACC that they would not accept the trophy or medals from Naqvi. The players expressed readiness to receive them instead from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but the request was rejected. Naqvi insisted on conducting the presentation himself and, when the standoff continued, ordered the trophy to be removed from the venue altogether.

When Pakistan was eventually called to collect the runners-up medals, Naqvi initially refused to take part. Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam stepped in to present the medals, while Naqvi grudgingly handed the runners-up cheque to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, who threw it aside in frustration. Finally, commentator Simon Doull announced that the Indian team would not be collecting their awards, effectively ending the ceremony. Naqvi promptly left the stadium with the trophy and medals in tow.

The Indian players remained on the field for over 90 minutes, awaiting clarity. Groundsmen brought out the “Champions” board twice before removing it again. Eventually, the team decided to celebrate on their own terms. Hardik Pandya was the first to step onto the empty podium for a selfie, soon joined by the entire squad and support staff.

Speaking to the media, captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “The win is important. If you saw after the match, ‘India’ was written on the big screen—Asia Cup 2025 Champions. What’s better than that? You play for that. It’s been a great journey and a great campaign for us as a team.”

The incident drew a sharp response from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who condemned Naqvi’s actions. “We decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who represents a country currently at odds with ours. That was our stance. But this does not give him the right to take away the trophy and medals. It is extremely unfortunate and unsportsmanlike. We expect the trophy and medals to be returned to India and will lodge a formal protest at the ICC conference in Dubai this November,” Saikia declared.

The controversy deepened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team on X (formerly Twitter), calling the victory “another Operation Sindoor.” Naqvi fired back with a scathing post: “If war were your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth. Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game.”

Observers noted that Naqvi seemed to overlook Pakistan’s setbacks in the 1971 war, the Kargil conflict, and the damage inflicted on its terror camps during Operation Sindoor.

Though the trophy dispute remains unresolved, the evening ended on a poignant note. Suryakumar Yadav announced he would donate his entire match fee from the T20 Asia Cup to the Indian Armed Forces, calling it a personal tribute to their service and sacrifice.