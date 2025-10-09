Tilak Varma Named Hyderabad Ranji Team Captain for 2025 Season

Promising young cricketer Tilak Varma has been appointed the new captain of the Hyderabad team for the next Ranji Trophy season. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) announced the official appointment earlier today, giving confidence in Tilak's leadership skills and on-field maturity.

Tilak, who has already made a big impression with his India performances, is now one of the nation's most promising young stars. Coach Venkatapathy Raju is guiding the Hyderabad team as it prepares to take on Himachal Pradesh in its first Ranji Trophy match of the season in Delhi.

The HCA said Tilak's signing is their plan to create a dynamic, competitive team for the domestic season. Fans in Hyderabad have been taking to social media to welcome the 22-year-old cricketer and wish him luck in his new role.

Tilak's captaincy is likely to introduce new energy and direction to the team as Hyderabad looks to make a good showing in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season.

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