School Holiday October 9, 2025: States with Declared Holidays and Reopening Dates

School closures on October 9, 2025, have been declared by some Indian states because of heavy rain, landslides, and local festivals. Listed below are the state-wise areas affected and reopening dates:

West Bengal announced a three-day shutdown for all the educational institutions in Darjeeling between October 8 and 10, 2025, because of heavy rains and landslides. The schools and colleges will resume on October 13, 2025. The announcement is for the regions under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), where connectivity and mobility have been hit hard.

The schools in Karnataka have been provided with a longer 10-day break after Dussehra holidays. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that all government and aided schools in the state will be closed between October 8 and 18, 2025, as the statewide survey is being taken by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rains, snowfall, and landslides, particularly in Sirmaur, Solan, and Hamirpur districts. A recent landslide in Bilaspur killed people, and authorities have now ordered school closures beyond October 7. More rain and thunderstorms are forecasted, so the closure of schools for October 8 and 9 is also being planned, particularly in hill stations such as Shimla.

For the Delhi-NCR area, neither the Directorate of Education (DoE) nor Delhi Government has issued any notification of school closures for schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, or Gurugram.

Upcoming Indian holidays are Diwali/Deepavali on October 20, 2025, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5, 2025, and Christmas on December 25, 2025. These holidays give a chance to students and professionals alike to unwind, refresh, and enjoy quality time with family and friends.

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines for October 9, 2025 – National, International, and Sports Updates