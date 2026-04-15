AP Inter Results 2026 Today, April 15 at 10.30 AM: How to check?

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to release the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Results 2026 today, ending the anticipation of more than 10 lakh students across the state. Both the 1st-year and 2nd-year results will be announced simultaneously at 10:31 AM on the official result portals.

Once the results are declared, students can check and download their marks memo from the official websites:

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results 2026: Where and How to Check

Students who appeared for the Intermediate exams can access their results online by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in

or Click on the link for “AP Inter 1st Year Results 2026” or “AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2026”

Enter your hall ticket number and other required details

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

AP Inter Results 2026 on DigiLocker

In addition to the official websites, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker for convenience.

Steps to check via DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Go to the “Education” section

Choose the relevant examination board

Select AP Inter 1st or 2nd Year Results 2026

Enter the required credentials

View and download your result

How to Check AP Inter Results 2026 via SMS

Students can also receive their results through SMS, which is useful during high website traffic.

SMS formats:

For 1st Year (Class 11): Type AP1 Registration Number and send to 56263

For 2nd Year General: Type APGEN2 Registration Number and send to 56263

For 2nd Year Vocational: Type APVOC2 Registration Number and send to 56263

The result status will be sent directly to the student’s mobile phone as a text message.

The online marks memo is provisional. Students should collect their original certificates from their respective colleges later.