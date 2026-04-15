AP Inter Result 2026: List of Official Websites to Check Results online

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is set to declare the AP Intermediate Results 2026 shortly. Students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year public examinations can check their results online once the official links go live at 10:31 AM.

Candidates are advised to rely only on authorised portals to access their marks memo and avoid misleading or unofficial websites.

Official Websites to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Students can visit the following official platforms to view their results:

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bieap.apcfss.in

These are the verified websites maintained by BIEAP for result publication.

Steps to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Follow these simple instructions to download your scorecard:

Go to any of the official websites listed above

Click on the link titled “AP Inter Results 2026”

Enter your hall ticket number and other required details

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the marks memo for future reference

Revised Passing Criteria for AP Inter 2026

The Board has introduced a few changes in the marking and passing system this year.

The earlier division of Mathematics 1A and 1B has been merged into a single paper carrying 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks have been increased from 26 to 35.

For BiPC students, Botany and Zoology have been combined into one paper named Biology, carrying a total of 85 marks. Botany accounts for 43 marks, while Zoology carries 42 marks.

The minimum marks required to pass Biology are:

29 marks for first-year students

30 marks for second-year students

Subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology follow the same passing criteria of 29 (1st year) and 30 (2nd year) out of 85 marks.

Additionally, students must secure at least 35% aggregate marks to qualify overall.

For science subjects, a combined score of 59 marks is required to pass.

What If You Don’t Pass?

Students who are unable to meet the minimum qualifying marks will not be declared as passed. However, they will have options such as:

Applying for revaluation or recounting

Appearing for supplementary examinations

Detailed guidelines for these processes will be issued by BIEAP after the results are announced.

Important Note

Due to heavy traffic on result websites, students may experience delays while checking their results. It is recommended to stay patient and keep login details ready for quick access.