AP Inter Results 2026 Released: Check Marks Online

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh has officially announced the AP Intermediate Results 2026. Students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year public examinations can now check their marks online through the official result portals.

The results were released at 10:31 AM, and the links are now active for students to access their scorecards without delay.

Students are advised to use only the official websites to avoid confusion or fake links while checking their results.

Official Websites to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Students can visit the following trusted websites:

How to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Follow these simple steps to view your result:

Visit any official website listed above

Click on “AP Inter Results 2026”

Enter your hall ticket number and required details

Click on submit

Your marks memo will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Important Note

Due to heavy traffic, some websites may load slowly. Students are advised to be patient and keep their hall ticket details ready while checking results.