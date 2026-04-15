DOST 2026 Notification Released: How to Apply Online

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has officially announced the DOST 2026 notification, opening the admission process for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2026–27. Students who have completed their Intermediate exams can now apply for various degree programmes through the online portal.

The admission process will be conducted entirely through the official website dost.cgg.gov.in, making it easier for students to apply to multiple colleges and courses using a single platform.

What is DOST and How Does It Work?

Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) is a centralized admission system designed to simplify UG admissions across the state. Through this platform, students can submit one application and choose several colleges and courses based on their preferences.

A wide range of programmes are available, including:

BSc

BA

BCom

BBA

BCA

BBM

BSW

D Pharmacy

This system helps students explore multiple options without applying separately to each college.

Universities Participating in DOST 2026

Several well-known universities in Telangana are part of the DOST admission process. These include:

Osmania University

Kakatiya University

Palamuru University

Mahatma Gandhi University

Satavahana University

Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University

Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University

These institutions offer a variety of undergraduate courses across different streams.

Steps to Apply for DOST 2026

Students can follow these steps to complete their application:

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in

Register by paying an application fee of ₹200

Receive your DOST ID and PIN after registration

Log in and fill in personal and academic details

Choose preferred colleges and courses

Submit the application form

It is important to keep the login credentials safe for future use.

Seat Allotment Process

Admissions through DOST are based on merit and government reservation policies. After seat allotment:

Students satisfied with their allotted seat can confirm admission through online self-reporting

A confirmation fee must be paid to secure the seat

Those not satisfied can participate in further rounds by applying again

Why DOST 2026 is Student-Friendly

The DOST system makes the admission process simple and convenient:

Single-window application system

Option to apply for multiple colleges and courses

Merit-based transparent allotment

Multiple admission rounds for better chances

Students can complete the entire process online without visiting different colleges.

Important Points for Students

Applicants should keep the following in mind:

Choose colleges and courses carefully

Stay updated with important dates and rounds

Keep DOST ID and PIN secure

Confirm allotted seats within the given deadline

The DOST 2026 system offers a smooth and efficient way for students in Telangana to secure admission into undergraduate programmes, helping them plan their higher education with ease.

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