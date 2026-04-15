Varun Tej Injured on Bari Sets, Surgery in Hyderabad Today

Varun Tej, popularly known as the Mega Prince, has suffered an unexpected injury while working on his upcoming sports drama Bari. The incident took place during a practice session, where the actor was training intensively to perfect his role as a volleyball player.

Varun Tej had reportedly been undergoing rigorous training for nearly seven months to achieve an authentic look for the film. During one such session, he sustained a serious leg injury while playing, forcing the team to seek immediate medical attention.

Surgery Planned, Shooting Halted

Due to the severity of the injury, doctors have advised surgical intervention. The procedure is scheduled to take place today at Apollo Hospital.

Following the surgery, the actor has been advised to take complete rest for several weeks. As a result, the shooting of Bari has been temporarily paused until he recovers fully and is fit to return to the sets.

Fans Express Concern and Support

While fans have been appreciating Varun Tej’s dedication and commitment to the film, news of his injury has caused concern. Members of the Mega family and fans have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

The accident has left both the film’s team and fans worried, especially since it occurred during a demanding training phase. Everyone is now hoping for a successful surgery and a quick comeback, with Varun Tej returning to the sets in full form.

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