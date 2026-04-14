April 15 School Holiday or not?

As parents and students plan their schedules, many are wondering whether April 15, 2026, is a school holiday or a regular working day. Here’s a clear and simple update.

Are Schools Closed on April 15, 2026?

No, April 15, 2026, is not a school holiday in most parts of India.

Since there are no major festivals, national events, or official notifications, schools will remain open and function normally.

Regular classes will be conducted

Exams, if scheduled, will proceed as planned

Attendance rules will apply as usual

State-Wise School Holiday Status

School holidays in India can sometimes vary depending on regional festivals or local events. However, for April 15, 2026:

Telangana – Schools open

Andhra Pradesh – Schools open

Tamil Nadu – Schools open (post Tamil New Year on April 14)

Karnataka – Schools open

Kerala – Schools open (summer vacation may apply in some institutions)

Maharashtra & Delhi – Schools open

As of now, no major state has announced a school holiday for April 15, 2026.

Why There Is Confusion

The confusion mainly arises because April 14, 2026, was a holiday in many states due to:

Ambedkar Jayanti

Regional festivals like Tamil New Year, Baisakhi, and Bihu

Since April 15 comes right after a holiday, many assume it might also be a day off—but that is not the case.

Important Note for Students and Parents

Always check with your school administration for any local updates

Some schools may follow different academic calendars or summer schedules

Private institutions may occasionally declare internal holidays

Conclusion

April 15, 2026, is a regular school working day across India, with no major holiday declared. Students are expected to attend classes as usual unless informed otherwise by their respective schools.

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