Devotees praise seamless arrangements at Maha Kumbh; hail PM Modi, UP CM Yogi

Prayagraj, Jan 24 (IANS) Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh has become a global spiritual destination, attracting devotees not just from across India but from all corners of the world.

Devotees from Madhya Pradesh, Bengaluru, Kerala, and beyond are praising the seamless arrangements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

They are elated by the deep cultural significance of the event, highlighting the promotion of Sanatan Dharam.

Speaking to IANS, Uma from Kerala, shared her excitement: "It’s a great honour to witness the sadhus, seers, and Nagas – each with a unique presence and aura. This gathering promotes Hinduism in a big way and brings peace to the mind and soul. The arrangements are impeccable, and I’m truly blessed to be here."

Anshu from Bengaluru, on his first visit to the Maha Kumbh, commended the well-maintained infrastructure and tight security.

"Despite the large crowds, everything is organised beautifully. It’s a matter of immense pride for us as Hindus. The cleanliness and orderliness make the experience even more enjoyable," he said.

Priyanka from Bengaluru also praised the event, saying, "Sanatan Dharam is being showcased powerfully here, with people from across the globe appreciating the efforts. I feel blessed to witness such a grand gathering and hope to bring my parents along next time."

Kamini Bansal, 72, from Madhya Pradesh, who has attended multiple Kumbhs, expressed her admiration for the arrangements, especially praising PM Modi and CM Yogi for their efforts.

Maha Kumbh Mela, recognised as one of the most significant and revered assemblies in Hinduism, takes place every twelve years.

This year, a multitude of devotees have gathered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to engage in this momentous occasion.

Participants believe that they will have the chance to attain spiritual purification by performing a ritual bath at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the three holy rivers, the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

