Congo President to be no show at EAC's crisis meeting amid rebel group M23 advances

Kinshasa, Jan 29 (IANS) Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), will not attend the crisis meeting hosted by his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto Wednesday, regarding the security situation in the eastern DRC, local media reported, citing sources in the presidential office.

"President Felix Tshisekedi is closely following the evolution of the situation in the east of the country. However, he is not scheduled to attend the meeting convened by President William Ruto," stated Giscard Kusema, Deputy Director of the communication unit of the presidential office.

On Monday, Ruto announced that, amid the tense situation in the eastern DRC, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Tshisekedi had agreed to participate in an extraordinary East African Community (EAC) summit Wednesday. The relations between the latter two countries are on thin ice over the advances of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group in the eastern DRC. The M23 claimed to have taken over Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province and regional urban hub.

The DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, while Rwanda has denied these allegations, instead accusing the Congolese army of supporting and collaborating with remnants of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a group allegedly responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

On Wednesday morning, the situation remained unclear in Goma, with gunshots heard. Local sources of the UN peacekeeping mission said the Goma's border with Rwanda has been reopened early morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other sources claimed that Tshisekedi is expected to address the nation later on Wednesday.

