NIT Warangal Students Secure Attractive Salary Packages in Campus Placements 2024!

Warangal's National Institute of Technology (NIT) has become a hotspot for students landing attractive jobs. Securing a seat at NIT Warangal mostly guarantees a job upon graduation. Public sector organizations, private companies, various MNCs and IT companies are eager to conduct campus selections and recruit the talented students of NIT.

2024 Campus Selection at NIT Warangal

Students from B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, and MSc programs at NIT Warangal consistently excel in campus selections each year.

This year (2024), 82% of B.Tech, 62.3% of M.Tech, 82.6% of MCA, 80% of MSc, and 76% of MBA students secured jobs through campus placements.

Out of 1,483 graduates, 1,128 received job offers.

Over the past four years, the number of students securing jobs through campus selections has steadily increased.

In 2020-21, 186 companies participated in campus selections, offering the highest package of ₹52 lakhs.

In 2021-22, 1,108 students were selected, in 2022-23, 1,404 students were selected, and this year, 1,128 students secured jobs, with the highest package reaching ₹88 lakhs.

Despite the current crisis in the IT sector and widespread layoffs, NIT Warangal students have distinguished themselves by securing jobs through campus selections. Last year, Aditya Singh from the CSE department secured an annual package of Rs 88 lakhs. This year, ECE student Ravisha continued this trend by achieving an Rs 88 lakh annual package. Additionally, 12 students secured packages of Rs 68 lakhs, with the lowest package being Rs 15.6 lakhs per annum.

Growing Interest from Companies

Last year, over 250 companies conducted campus selections at NIT Warangal. This year, 278 private and public sector companies have shown interest in campus selections. Students are being recruited in fields such as Information Technology, Software Engineering, Data Analysis, Data Science, Data Engineering, Product Analysis, Product Engineering, Consulting, and Management.

Outstanding Teaching

"Thanks to the excellent teaching at NIT Warangal, I secured an annual package of Rs 88 lakhs at the US-based software company Sorb. Coming from a middle-class family in Ludhiana, Punjab, and securing a top job after studying at NIT Warangal is a dream come true."

Ravisha, ECE, Rs 88 lakh package per annum

Aiming to Become an Entrepreneur

"I am from Maharashtra. When I first got a seat at NIT Warangal, I was scared. But with the encouragement of the faculty and the support of my fellow students, I completed my B.Tech in ECE and secured an annual package of Rs 64 lakhs at a software company in Hyderabad. My goal is to complete an MBA and establish an industry as an entrepreneur, providing job opportunities to others."

Meet Popat, ECE, Rs 64 lakh package per annum