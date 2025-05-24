NIT Warangal Records 79.7% Placement Rate in 2025, Highest Package Rs 64.3 LPA
NIT Warangal has delivered an outstanding performance in campus placements this year, with 79.7% of its students securing job offers. The institute has shown a notable improvement from last year’s 76% placement rate, marking a 3.7% increase.
Among the top highlights is Somil Maldani, a CSE student, who received the highest salary package of ₹64.3 lakhs per annum. He secured a role as a Software Development Engineer (SDE) at a leading software company.
This year, more than 290 reputed companies visited the campus, offering roles across various domains. A total of 1,508 students registered for placements, and 1,201 students received job offers.
Undergraduate (UG) students saw particularly strong results, with an impressive 85.8% placement rate, while postgraduate (PG) students achieved a 72.8% placement rate.
Placement Statistics at a Glance:
- Total students registered: 1,508
- Total students placed: 1,201
- Overall placement rate: 79.7%
- UG placement rate: 85.8%
- PG placement rate: 72.8%
- Highest package: ₹64.3 LPA (Somil Maldani, CSE)
- Average overall package: ₹14.35 LPA
- UG average package: ₹16 LPA
- PG average package: ₹12.20 LPA
These results reflect NIT Warangal’s continued focus on academic excellence, industry collaboration, and career support, making it one of the top choices for engineering aspirants in India.