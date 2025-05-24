CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Your Hall Ticket Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 for May 26 and June 3 exams. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, with their application number and password.

How to Download the CUET UG Admit Card 2025

To download their admit cards, applicants can follow these instructions:

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "CUET UG Admit Card 2025" link.

Enter their application number and password.

Click on submit to see their hall ticket.

Download and take the printout of the admit card.

Key Details to Inspect on the Admit Card

Candidates must go through their admit card meticulously for the following details:

Name: Check that their name is spelled correctly and the same as their identity proof.

Exam Date and Time: Check the exam date, time, and duration.

Exam Centre: Inspect the exam centre location and address.

Troubleshooting and Support

If any discrepancies or problems are downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Exam Day Requirements

It is suggested that candidates carry a hard copy of their admit card and a valid identity proof to the exam center. Candidates must also adhere to all instructions printed on the hall ticket meticulously.

Advance City Intimation Slip

Earlier this month, NTA had published the Advance City Intimation Slip, which informed the candidates regarding their city and the schedule of examination. Now, the complete admit card is published, and candidates can download it from the official website.

