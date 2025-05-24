TS POLYCET 2025 Results Declared: Direct link here!

The Hyderabad State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) announced the TS POLYCET 2025 results. Candidates can view their results as well as rank cards from the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Major Information in the TS POLYCET 2025 Rank Card

The candidate's name is one such major information that is present in the TS POLYCET 2025 rank card.

Candidate Name: The candidate's name as registered by the candidate at the time of application.

Hall Ticket Number: The individual hall ticket number is provided to each candidate.

Aggregate Marks: The aggregate marks achieved by the candidate in the entrance test.

Subject-wise Marks: The marks achieved by the candidate in every subject.

Qualifying Status: Whether the candidate has qualified for the counseling process.

State Rank: The rank achieved by the candidate in the state.

Qualifying Criteria for TS POLYCET 2025

To qualify for the TS POLYCET 2025, the candidates should obtain a minimum of 30% marks, equivalent to 36 out of 120 marks. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) do not have to meet this minimum qualifying mark.

Steps to Download the TS POLYCET Rank Card 2025

The candidates can download their TS POLYCET rank card 2025 by following these steps:

Go to the official TS POLYCET 2025 result page: polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in .

. Click on the "TS POLYCET rank card" link on the home page.

Fill in the needed login credentials, which include the hall ticket number and password.

Press the submit button to view the rank card.

Download the TS POLYCET rank card and print it out for the counseling process.

Significance of the TS POLYCET Rank Card

The TS POLYCET rank card is a very important document that the candidates must present while undergoing counseling. It is recommended to preserve a copy of the rank card securely because it will be needed for admission into Telangana polytechnic colleges.

