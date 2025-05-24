Gold Rate Today May 24: Gold Prices Increase Slightly

May 24, 2025, 11:02 IST
Gold prices increased slightly today across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while silver rates dipped marginally. Experts attribute the gold price hike to strong global trends and festive demand, while the fall in silver is due to reduced industrial buying.

In Hyderabad, 24-carat gold price rose by ₹550, reaching ₹98,080 for 10 grams. Similarly, 22-carat gold saw a rise of ₹500, now priced at ₹89,990 for 10 grams.

Current Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 24, 2025)

  • 24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹98,080 
  • 22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹89,990 

Meanwhile, silver prices have slightly decreased:

Silver Price:

  • 1 kg silver: ₹1,10,900 

These prices remain almost the same across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Experts say the rise in gold prices is due to strong global market trends and continued demand in domestic markets, especially ahead of the wedding season.Silver prices, however, have dropped slightly due to reduced industrial buying and international market fluctuations.

Buyers are advised to keep an eye on market updates as gold and silver prices continue to move based on global and local factors.


