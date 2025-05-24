‘Pretty’ Manushi Chillar likes to ‘build muscles’

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chillar shared a glimpse of herself working out hard and building muscles.

Manushi took to Instagram to share two striking pictures. In the first, she took a mirror selfie while seated on her yoga mat, with dumbbells and resistance bands placed beside her. The second photo highlighted her impressive core strength, capturing her mid-plank with perfect form.

“Pretty little baby likes to build muscle… How long can you plank?” she wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Manushi Chhillar is gearing up for an exciting year with two big films coming soon. First is “Maalik,” a tough gangster drama where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie shows Manushi in a completely new avatar.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, “Maalik” is scheduled to release on June 20, 2025.

Her second film, “Tehran,” is a gripping geopolitical thriller based on real events. Manushi stars alongside John Abraham and sports a bold new look with cropped wavy hair and intense action scenes. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the movie is expected to hit theatres later in 2025.

The actress on May 19 shared a glimpse of her extraordinary birthday celebration, which spanned more than 33 hours across time zones.

She revealed that jet lag took a backseat as she indulged in back-to-back cake-cutting sessions—complete with a special baklava—and basked in the love and surprises planned by her closest friends.

Manushi wrote, “A birthday that went on for 33 hours and 30 minutes! Who cares about jet lag when you have a gazillion cakes to cut (including the best baklava) and lots to celebrate Thank you to my girls for making me feel soooooo special Big hug to @vikaskhannagroup for the best food Here’s to an end to my favourite week of the year and now it’s time to recover from all that refined sugar!!!.”

