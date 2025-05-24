HIT-3 and Sikandar OTT Release Preponed? Netflix Makes Sudden Change of Plans

Nani has been consistently delivering back-to-back hits at the box office. Following the enormous success of Saripodha Sanivaram, Nani released the third installment of HIT, under the direction of Sailesh Kolanu. Released amid many expectations, HIT: The Third Case emerged as one of the biggest hits in Nani's career as it managed to gross more than Rs. 100 crores at the box office.

Nani promoted the movie quite rigorously, and it paid off quite well. With Srinidhi Shetty by his side, the duo were all over the internet, and their presence helped the movie big time in its opening day collections. Till the movie's release, Telugu cinema was in a lull, and HIT3 came as a breather to the Telugu states' box office.

Even though the collections dipped after the first week, the movie managed to enter into the profit zone by then, and Nani proved once again why he is the most bankable of all stars in Telugu cinema currently.

After the box-office success, there were many rumors about when HIT 3 will land on streaming. It's a known fact already that Netflix has bagged the rights for the movie, and there were initial rumors about the film releasing in the first week of June on the OTT platform. But now the situation has changed.

If reports are to be believed, HIT-3 will release on Netflix on the 29th of this month.

Not just a hit, but even Salman Khan's hit movie Sikandar will also be streaming on the same platform, Netflix. The movie tanked badly at the North Indian box office. Even Salman's die-hard fans didn't appreciate the movie, and if reports are to be believed, Sikandar will stream from tomorrow (25th May), and it will be fascinating to see how this movie will be received by OTT audiences.

Netflix has not yet made an official announcement, but fans will be celebrating Salman Khan's Sikandar and Nani's HIT 3 in the coming days.