Karnataka Schools to Reopen on May 29; Government to extend Summer Holidays?

A recent spate of social media rumors left parents and pupils in Karnataka speculating as to whether summer holidays would be extended after the announced closure date. The Department of School Education has intervened to confirm that schools would actually restart as originally scheduled, with lessons resuming on May 29, 2025.

No Extension of Summer Holidays

Contrary to running reports that schools would not open until July, the department has assured that summer break will end on May 28, 2025. The Department Commissioner asked the public to ignore unauthorized messages and only use official announcements.

School Calendar for the Next Academic Year

The department has outlined the following academic calendar for state syllabus schools, viz., government, aided, and unaided primary and high schools:

First Term: May 29 to September 19, 2025

Dussehra Holidays: September 20 to October 7, 2025

Second Term: October 8, 2025, to April 10, 2026

Summer Vacation: April 11 to May 28, 2026

Importance of Official Communication

The department underscores the importance of parents and students using formal communication avenues to get accurate information on school timetables and holidays. This way, they can prevent falling victim to misinformation and remain updated with the current happenings.

Conclusion

With the clarification from the Department of School Education, students and parents can now eagerly await the new academic session beginning on May 29, 2025. It is imperative to follow the official school calendar and not propagate or believe false news.

