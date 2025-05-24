SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 to be released today?

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. The result will be announced in PDF format, containing the roll numbers and names of candidates who have qualified for the next phase of the examination. Maybe reports say that the results are to be released today, but there is no official announcement yet, so candidates should wait for the official announcement.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Key Highlights

Exam Name: SBI Clerk Mains

Conducting Body: State Bank of India

Post: Junior Associate

Vacancies: 13,735

Mains Exam Date: April 10 and April 12, 2025

Result Mode: Online

Result Date: May 2025 (Tentative)

Selection Process

Candidates for the SBI Clerk position will be selected based on their performance in the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Language Proficiency Test.

How to Check the SBI Clerk Result 2025

To check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in .

. Click on the "Careers" button and select "Current Openings."

Click on the "Junior Associate" tab.

Click on the result link for the SBI Clerk Mains examination.

Provide details such as registration number and password.

Submit and check the result.

Expected Date of SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

According to media sources, the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 is expected to be released in the last week of May 2025. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Important Details

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will contain the following details:

Roll number of the candidate

Registration number

Qualifying status

Exam date

Instructions related to the next stage of recruitment

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the results and other important notifications.

Also read: TS POLYCET 2025 Results to be declared tomorrow, May 24 at 11 AM!