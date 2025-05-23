TS POLYCET 2025 Results to be declared tomorrow, May 24 at 11 AM!

The wait for the Telangana POLYCET 2025 results is finally coming to an end. Officials have informed that the results will be released tomorrow, May 24, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the entrance exam on May 13th can now prepare to check their results online.

How to Check the Results

To check the Telangana POLYCET 2025 results, students can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET).

Click on the link for POLYCET 2025 results.

Enter their registration number and other required details.

Submit the details and view the results.

Details About the Exam

The POLYCET 2025 entrance exam was conducted on May 13th at 276 examination centers across the state. A total of 98,858 students appeared for the exam out of 1,06,716 registered candidates.

Counselling Process

After the release of the results, the counselling process will begin. Students who qualify for the exam will be allocated seats based on their ranks and preferences in various polytechnic colleges across Telangana.

Courses Offered

The polytechnic courses are offered in government, aided, and unaided polytechnic colleges, as well as private engineering colleges. The courses include diploma programs in various fields.

Stay Prepared

Students are advised to be prepared to check their results online tomorrow. They should also keep an eye on the official website for any updates on the counselling process.

