RRB NTPC 2025: Exam Schedule Announced for 11,558 Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Exam to fill 11,558 vacant posts.

According to the official notice issued on Tuesday, May 13, the computer-based test (CBT) will be held from June 5 to June 23. The exam will take place in three 90-minute shifts each day. Aspirants can apply at www.rrbapply.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC exam city slip will be released 10 days before the exam, while admit cards will be available for download on June 1.

As many as 1.21 crore candidates are expected to apply for this national-level exam. Of the total 11,558 vacancies, 8,113 are for graduate posts, and 3,445 are for undergraduate posts. Candidates should prepare for Mathematics, General Awareness, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The selection process includes the following stages: