Stock Market Open on March 28 in India?

Investors and traders often check whether the stock market will function on weekends and holidays. For March 28, 2026 (Saturday), the answer is straightforward—the Indian stock markets will remain closed.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) do not operate on Saturdays and Sundays, as they follow a standard five-day trading week.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed on March 28?

Unlike banks, which open on certain Saturdays, stock exchanges in India remain shut every weekend without exception. Since March 28 falls on a Saturday, there will be:

No equity trading

No derivatives trading

No commodity market activity

This weekly closure is part of the regular trading schedule followed by Indian markets.

When Will Trading Resume?

After the weekend break on Saturday and Sunday, stock market activities will resume on Monday, March 30, 2026, during normal trading hours.

What About Online Trading and Orders?

While live trading is not possible during weekends, investors can still:

Place orders through trading apps (they will be executed on the next trading day)

Review portfolios and market trends

Plan investment strategies for the upcoming week

However, no transactions will be processed until markets reopen.

Conclusion

March 28, 2026, is not a special holiday but a regular weekend closure for Indian stock markets. As it falls on a Saturday, both NSE and BSE will remain shut, with trading resuming on Monday. Investors are advised to plan their trades accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

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