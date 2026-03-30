March 30 to April 7 Stock Market Holidays: Check Full List

India’s stock market is heading into a holiday-shortened week, offering traders a brief pause as multiple festivals line up between late March and early April. With key observances like Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday falling within the same period, trading activity on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be limited.

Multiple Holidays to Pause Market Activity

The upcoming week will see several non-trading days, resulting in an extended break for investors. Markets will remain shut on March 31 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. This will be followed by another holiday on April 3 for Good Friday. Additionally, April 4 and April 5 fall over the weekend, further extending the market closure.

During these holidays, trading across segments—including equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency markets, and bonds—will remain suspended. Depository services under National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) will also observe settlement holidays.

However, there will be a partial exception for commodity traders. While the morning session will remain closed, the evening trading session on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), starting at 5:30 PM, will function as usual.

Financial Year-End Adds to Significance

The holiday period coincides with the conclusion of the financial year 2025–26 on March 31, making it an important time for investors and institutions to finalize their books. The clustering of holidays around this date may impact settlement cycles and trading strategies.

About the Festivals

Mahavir Jayanti, celebrated on March 31 this year, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara in Jainism. The day is observed with prayers, fasting, and acts of kindness, highlighting principles such as non-violence and truth.

Good Friday, falling on April 3, is a significant day in Christianity, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed with solemn services and forms a key part of Holy Week.

Final Word

With multiple holidays clustered together, market participants can expect a quieter week with fewer trading sessions. Investors are advised to plan their trades and settlements accordingly, especially considering the financial year-end.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Alert: Heatwave and Sudden Thunderstorms