Hyderabad Weather Alert: Heatwave and Sudden Thunderstorms

Telangana is currently facing very high temperatures, with some areas touching around 40°C. Hyderabad is also experiencing hot and uncomfortable weather.

At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the state. This means there is a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in many districts.

According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rain may occur in the evenings or nights. Winds may reach speeds of 30–40 km/h, and sudden weather changes are expected.

These rains may give temporary relief from the heat, but people should be careful during storms, especially because of lightning and strong winds.

Conclusion

Telangana is seeing a mix of extreme heat and sudden rain. People are advised to stay safe, avoid going out during peak heat, and be careful during thunderstorms.