GHMC Property Tax: 90% Interest Waiver Ends March 31

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a big relief for property owners with pending tax dues. Under a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, people can get a 90% waiver on interest if they clear their property tax before March 31.

This means taxpayers only need to pay the full principal amount and just 10% of the interest, while the remaining 90% interest will be waived.

The scheme is available for the financial year 2025–26 and is aimed at helping people clear long-pending dues easily. Officials have urged citizens to use this opportunity before the deadline, as the benefit will not be available after March 31.

Property owners can pay their dues through multiple options like the GHMC official website, mobile apps such as MyGHMC, MeeSeva centres, and Citizen Service Centres.

Authorities are also warning that strict action may be taken against those who fail to clear dues on time, including penalties or sealing of properties.

Overall, GHMC is encouraging taxpayers to act quickly and take advantage of this limited-time offer to reduce their financial burden.