Hyderabad Heat Rises to 38°C, IMD Issues Rain Alert

The weather in Telangana is changing quickly. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in Hyderabad and nearby districts.

Temperatures have increased to around 38°C, making the days very hot. However, rain and strong winds are expected in the coming days, which may give some relief from the heat.

Some places may see light to moderate rain, along with thunder, lightning, and winds of 30–40 km/h. Because of this, people are advised to be careful.

Officials suggest staying indoors during thunderstorms, avoiding open areas, and following weather updates.