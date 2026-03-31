Telangana to Allocate 500 Acres Near Shamshabad for Bullet Train Project

The Telangana government is planning to allocate around 500 acres of land near Shamshabad, Hyderabad, for a major bullet train project.

This land will be used to build a high-speed rail hub, which is expected to become an important center for bullet train operations in the future. The project aims to improve connectivity between major cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune.

Officials said that Shamshabad is being chosen because of its proximity to the airport and its potential to become a major transport hub. The proposed plan includes a modern terminal that will connect rail, road, and air transport.

The central government has also shown support for expanding high-speed rail networks across India. Telangana is trying to play a key role in these upcoming projects by offering land and infrastructure.

Once completed, the bullet train hub is expected to boost economic growth, improve travel speed, and create new job opportunities in the region.

Also Read: Hyderabad Set to Become India’s Bullet Train Hub as Shamshabad Links Four Metros