OTT Releases This Week (March 31 – April 4, 2026): Full Movie and Series List

As a new week unfolds, entertainment lovers have plenty to look forward to between March 31 and April 4, 2026. From exciting theatrical releases on Friday to a packed schedule of OTT premieres, this week offers a wide range of content across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Hollywood industries.

Theatrical Releases on April 3, 2026 (Friday)

Cinema halls will witness multiple releases on April 3, 2026, bringing a mix of action, drama, and commercial entertainers:

Biker starring Sharwanand

Rakasa featuring Sangeeth Shobhan

Karmeni Selvan starring Samuthirakani

The Leader featuring Legend Saravanan

Among these, Biker, Rakasa, and Karmeni Selvan have already created strong pre-release buzz.

OTT Releases from March 31 to April 4, 2026

Streaming platforms are set to deliver a packed lineup of movies and web series throughout the week.

Netflix

Ripple – March 31, 2026

Happy Patel – April 1, 2026

XO Kitty Season 3 – April 2, 2026

Mrutyunjay – April 3, 2026

Mamla Legal Hai Season 2 – April 3, 2026

Vadh 2 – April 3, 2026

Bloodhounds Season 2 – April 3, 2026

High Tides Season 2 – April 3, 2026

Amazon Prime Video

Maa Ka Sam Season 1 – April 4, 2026

Disney+ Hotstar

Send Help – March 31, 2026

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 – April 3, 2026

ZEE5

Hey Balwant – March 31, 2026

Babji Ghar Par Hai Fun on the Run – April 3, 2026

Apple TV+

Your Friends and Neighbors – April 3, 2026

Sun NXT

Vadam – April 3, 2026

Sony LIV

Sitare Zameen Par – April 3, 2026

Conclusion

From March 31 to April 4, 2026, audiences can enjoy a diverse lineup of theatrical releases and OTT premieres. Whether you plan to visit cinemas on April 3 or stream fresh content at home, this week promises non-stop entertainment across genres and languages.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Crosses ₹1350 Crore Worldwide