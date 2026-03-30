OTT Releases This Week (March 31 – April 4, 2026): Full Movie and Series List
As a new week unfolds, entertainment lovers have plenty to look forward to between March 31 and April 4, 2026. From exciting theatrical releases on Friday to a packed schedule of OTT premieres, this week offers a wide range of content across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Hollywood industries.
Theatrical Releases on April 3, 2026 (Friday)
Cinema halls will witness multiple releases on April 3, 2026, bringing a mix of action, drama, and commercial entertainers:
- Biker starring Sharwanand
- Rakasa featuring Sangeeth Shobhan
- Karmeni Selvan starring Samuthirakani
- The Leader featuring Legend Saravanan
Among these, Biker, Rakasa, and Karmeni Selvan have already created strong pre-release buzz.
OTT Releases from March 31 to April 4, 2026
Streaming platforms are set to deliver a packed lineup of movies and web series throughout the week.
Netflix
- Ripple – March 31, 2026
- Happy Patel – April 1, 2026
- XO Kitty Season 3 – April 2, 2026
- Mrutyunjay – April 3, 2026
- Mamla Legal Hai Season 2 – April 3, 2026
- Vadh 2 – April 3, 2026
- Bloodhounds Season 2 – April 3, 2026
- High Tides Season 2 – April 3, 2026
Amazon Prime Video
Maa Ka Sam Season 1 – April 4, 2026
Disney+ Hotstar
- Send Help – March 31, 2026
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2 – April 3, 2026
ZEE5
- Hey Balwant – March 31, 2026
- Babji Ghar Par Hai Fun on the Run – April 3, 2026
Apple TV+
- Your Friends and Neighbors – April 3, 2026
Sun NXT
- Vadam – April 3, 2026
Sony LIV
Sitare Zameen Par – April 3, 2026
Conclusion
From March 31 to April 4, 2026, audiences can enjoy a diverse lineup of theatrical releases and OTT premieres. Whether you plan to visit cinemas on April 3 or stream fresh content at home, this week promises non-stop entertainment across genres and languages.
Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Crosses ₹1350 Crore Worldwide