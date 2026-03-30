Prabhas to Start Shooting for Kalki 2 Soon

Actor Prabhas is expected to begin shooting for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD very soon. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema.

Reports say that the shooting of Kalki 2 will start in 2026, and Prabhas will join the sets after completing his other film commitments. The actor is currently busy with multiple big projects, including Spirit.

The sequel will continue the story of the first film and is expected to be made on a much bigger scale, with high-end visuals and action scenes. The movie will also feature stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, who are likely to return in their roles.

Fans are eagerly waiting for updates, as the first part was a huge success and received a strong response worldwide.