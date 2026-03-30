Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Crosses ₹1350 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has crossed ₹1350 crore worldwide within just 11 days of its release, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

The movie is getting a strong response from audiences not only in India but also in overseas markets. Its action, story, and star cast have attracted large crowds to theatres.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features popular actors like Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in important roles. Their performances have added to the film’s success.

The film continues to earn well every day, showing no signs of slowing down. Trade experts believe it may break more box office records in the coming days.

Conclusion

With massive collections in a short time, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become a blockbuster and is continuing its strong run at the global box office.