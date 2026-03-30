Mahavir Jayanti School Holiday, March 31: State-wise School Closures

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti in 2026 will be observed on Tuesday, March 31, and it is expected to bring a school holiday in many parts of India. As this occasion is recognised as a gazetted public holiday in several states, educational institutions such as schools and colleges are likely to remain closed.

Why Mahavir Jayanti Is Celebrated

Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. The day holds deep spiritual importance and highlights principles like non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), and compassion. Devotees observe the festival with prayers, charitable acts, and religious gatherings.

Will Schools Be Closed on March 31, 2026?

Most schools are expected to observe a holiday on March 31 due to Mahavir Jayanti, especially in states where it is officially listed as a public holiday. Regions such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among those where schools will most likely remain closed.

However, not all institutions may follow the same schedule. Some private schools or those conducting examinations could remain open. Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for confirmation.

State-wise School Holiday Overview

Here’s a general idea of how the holiday may be observed across different states:

Delhi – Gazetted holiday; schools likely closed

Uttar Pradesh – Public holiday; schools expected to be closed

Gujarat – Holiday observed; schools likely closed

Maharashtra – Holiday in select districts; confirm locally

Karnataka – Observed in some regions

Kerala – Partial holiday depending on area

West Bengal – Public holiday; schools likely closed

Rajasthan – Public holiday; closures expected

Tamil Nadu – Holiday in certain districts

Madhya Pradesh – Public holiday; check with schools

Bihar – Holiday observed; closures may vary

Haryana – Public holiday; schools likely closed

Punjab – Holiday observed; closure depends on institutions

Mahavir Jayanti is widely recognised across India, and a school holiday is expected in many states. Still, since holiday decisions can differ by institution or district, it is always best to verify with your school administration for the latest update.

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