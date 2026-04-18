April 20 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

As the new trading week begins, investors are eager to know whether Monday, April 20, 2026, is a stock market holiday or a regular trading session. Here’s a clear breakdown.

Is April 20, 2026 a Stock Market Holiday?

No, April 20, 2026, is not a stock market holiday.

Since there are no festivals, national holidays, or special observances, stock markets across India will remain open and fully operational.

Both major exchanges—Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will function as usual.

Trading Timings for April 20, 2026

As it is a standard working Monday, all trading activities will follow regular timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All segments will remain active, including:

Equity markets

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Why There Might Be Confusion

Some confusion may arise due to:

Recent holidays earlier in April (like April 14)

The weekend preceding April 20

However, since April 20 is a regular weekday with no linked holidays, markets will remain open.

What Traders and Investors Should Know

Normal trading and settlement cycles will continue

No interruptions or reduced trading hours

Market participation and liquidity expected to remain steady

Conclusion

April 20, 2026, is a regular trading day for Indian stock markets. Investors can continue their trading activities on both NSE and BSE without any holiday-related disruptions

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