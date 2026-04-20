EPFO Pushes UPI PF Withdrawal Launch to May-End Amid Final Testing

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has delayed the launch of its much-awaited UPI-based PF withdrawal facility, with the rollout now expected by the end of May 2026. The feature was initially planned for an earlier release, but the timeline has been pushed to allow final testing of the new system.

The delay is linked to EPFO’s major technology upgrade under CITES 2.0, which aims to simplify and modernise its services. Most parts of the system have already been completed, while the remaining module is currently in the testing phase.

Once launched, the new facility will allow members to withdraw their provident fund money instantly using UPI, making the process faster and more convenient compared to the existing methods. This move is expected to reduce delays and improve overall user experience.

During the transition, EPFO may temporarily pause some services for a short period to complete the system upgrade. Overall, the new update is seen as a big step towards making PF withdrawals quicker and more user-friendly for millions of subscribers.