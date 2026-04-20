Is It the Right Time to Buy a House in Hyderabad? Latest Market Trends

The property market in Hyderabad is going through a noticeable phase of change, with recent trends indicating a slowdown in registrations and a shift in buyer behavior. Fresh data from Telangana Registration Department shows that property registrations have dipped this month, signaling a temporary cooling in activity.

Figures released on April 19 reveal that registrations across the city have declined by nearly 12 percent compared to the previous quarter. This drop has also slightly impacted state revenues. Real estate analysts point out that rising inventory, particularly in suburban areas, is encouraging buyers to take a cautious approach before making decisions.

Prime Areas vs Suburbs

In established IT hubs like Gachibowli and Madhapur, demand for premium and luxury housing remains steady. These locations continue to attract professionals due to their proximity to offices and infrastructure.

On the other hand, suburban regions such as Tellapur and Adibatla are witnessing a different trend. Builders in these areas are rolling out competitive offers to attract buyers, making them appealing for families looking for spacious homes at relatively affordable prices.

Builder Offers and Buyer Advantage

Developers are introducing various incentives to speed up sales. These include waiving additional charges like floor rise costs and offering benefits such as modular kitchen vouchers. With unsold inventory increasing, especially in western parts of the city, buyers now have greater bargaining power when negotiating final prices.

At the same time, several builders are offering flexible payment plans to draw investor interest. However, experts strongly recommend that buyers verify if a project is registered with RERA before committing to a purchase.

Rent vs Buying Debate

Rental prices in Hyderabad’s IT corridor have been climbing steadily, adding to the dilemma faced by young professionals. While renting may seem economical in the short term, owning a home is often considered a more secure option over the long run.

A Good Time to Buy?

Market observers believe the current phase presents a favorable opportunity for buyers. Projects nearing completion are likely to offer better deals, allowing buyers to secure properties at reduced prices. With expectations of a market rebound in the near future, starting early research and exploring options now could be a smart move for potential homeowners.

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