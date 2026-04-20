Why Is Allu Arjun Planning to Shift Out of Hyderabad?

The excitement around Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, continues to grow as the film shapes up to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. After the massive success of the Pushpa franchise, expectations are high for what director Atlee has in store. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film promises a grand cinematic experience with a mix of action and unique storytelling.

One of the biggest talking points of Raaka is its powerful ensemble cast. The film features leading actresses Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. Bringing together four top stars in one film has created strong buzz, with fans eager to see how their characters will unfold on screen.

To meet the scale and demands of the project, Allu Arjun is reportedly planning a major shift in his routine. He is expected to move his base to Mumbai for the next couple of years to focus entirely on the film’s shoot and avoid constant travel. The role also requires a significant physical transformation, with the actor spending several hours daily on prosthetic makeup to achieve a rugged and intense look.

Despite rumours of delays, the team is moving ahead as planned. Allu Arjun is likely to complete his portions by the end of this year, while the film will undergo extensive post-production and VFX work. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release in the second half of 2027.

With its scale, star cast, and high expectations, Raaka is being seen as a potential game-changer in Indian cinema. The film could mark another milestone in Allu Arjun’s career as he looks to expand his reach to a wider national and global audience.