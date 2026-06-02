EPFO 3.0: PF Withdrawal via ATM and UPI Without Employer Approval

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning a major digital upgrade through EPFO 3.0, which is expected to make PF withdrawals faster and more convenient for millions of employees across India. Under the new system, EPF members may soon be able to withdraw their PF money through UPI and ATM services, reducing paperwork and waiting time.

One of the biggest changes is that members will no longer need employer approval for many standard PF withdrawal requests. Instead, claims can be processed using Aadhaar-based verification and self-certification, making the process much simpler.

EPFO 3.0 is also expected to allow subscribers to withdraw up to 75% of their eligible PF balance through UPI, while ensuring that a portion of the retirement savings remains protected. The new system aims to transfer funds directly to bank accounts much faster than before.

Another important update is the increase in the auto-claim settlement limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This means eligible claims can be processed automatically, helping members receive their money more quickly during emergencies or urgent financial needs.

The EPFO is also working on ATM-based PF withdrawals. Members may receive EPF-linked ATM access, allowing them to withdraw eligible PF funds more easily, similar to a bank account transaction. However, some features are still being rolled out and may be introduced in phases.

With more than seven crore EPFO subscribers across the country, EPFO 3.0 is expected to make PF services faster, more transparent, and user-friendly. The goal is to reduce delays and provide easier access to savings whenever members need them.