AP EAPCET 2026 Results: Expected Time and Steps to check

Students waiting for the AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2026 results will have to wait a little longer. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially postponed the declaration of the entrance exam results.

Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on June 1, 2026. However, APSCHE has now confirmed that the AP EAMCET 2026 results will not be released on June 1. The revised result date is expected only after June 18, 2026, following the completion of the Intermediate Supplementary and Improvement examination evaluation process.

The council has decided to delay the rank list and scorecards to ensure that the final rankings are prepared accurately after considering the required academic data.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Date Update

According to the latest update, APSCHE will release the AP EAMCET 2026 results after June 18. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for announcements regarding the exact result date and time.

Once released, students will be able to access their scorecards, ranks, and qualifying status online.

How to Check AP EAMCET 2026 Results

Students can follow these simple steps to view and download their results:

Visit the official AP EAPCET website.

website. Click on the "AP EAMCET 2026 Results" link available on the homepage.

Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth.

Click on the Submit button.

Your AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates can also receive their scorecards through WhatsApp by sending their roll number to 9552300009.

AP EAMCET 2026 Ranking Method

The final AP EAMCET rank list is prepared using a 75:25 weightage formula, where:

75% weightage is given to EAMCET marks

25% weightage is given to Intermediate (Class 12) marks

The combined score determines the candidate's final rank for admissions into professional courses across Andhra Pradesh.

Understanding the Normalisation Process

Since the examination is conducted across multiple sessions, APSCHE follows a normalisation method to ensure fairness for all candidates.

The process adjusts marks based on the relative difficulty level of different exam sessions. Students who appeared in tougher sessions may receive a slight upward adjustment, while scores from easier sessions may be moderated accordingly.

The system was introduced to create a level playing field and eliminate any advantage or disadvantage caused by variations in question paper difficulty.

AP EAMCET 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules

In situations where two or more candidates secure the same score, APSCHE follows a predefined tie-breaking procedure.

Preference will be given in the following order:

Higher marks in Mathematics

Higher marks in Physics

Better performance in the qualifying examination

Older candidate gets preference if the tie still remains

These criteria help determine the final ranking when scores are identical.

Qualifying Marks for AP EAMCET 2026

Candidates belonging to the General category must secure at least 25% of the total marks to qualify.

There is no minimum qualifying mark requirement for SC and ST candidates.

Details Available on the Scorecard

Students should verify the following information after downloading their results:

Candidate Name

Father's Name

Hall Ticket Number

Registration Number

Gender

Category

Stream

Qualifying Status

Rank Obtained

Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies of their scorecards and rank cards for future counselling and admission procedures.