Hyderabad Gets IMAX Back After 11 Years at AMB Cinemas

Hyderabad movie lovers are set to experience IMAX once again, as AMB Cinemas has officially announced plans to bring the premium large-screen format back to the city after an absence of over 11 years.

The exhibition chain, backed by actor Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas, revealed that an IMAX screen will be introduced at its upcoming AMB Classic Victory multiplex in Hyderabad.

IMAX Returns to Hyderabad

For many cinema enthusiasts, the announcement marks the return of a format that once enjoyed immense popularity at the iconic Prasads IMAX. The venue was known for offering one of the largest IMAX experiences in India before it discontinued IMAX screenings more than a decade ago and later transitioned into a PCX multiplex.

The absence of IMAX left a gap in Hyderabad's premium cinema landscape, especially as audiences increasingly embraced high-end movie experiences.

AMB Cinemas Makes Official Announcement

Sharing the update on social media, AMB Cinemas unveiled a promotional poster highlighting the arrival of the globally renowned cinema format.

The announcement emphasized the immersive nature of the IMAX experience, promising superior picture quality, enhanced sound technology, and a larger-than-life viewing experience for moviegoers.

The company also dedicated a message to Hyderabad's passionate film audience, describing the city as a place where every major release is celebrated like a festival.

Boost for Hyderabad's Cinema Culture

The return of IMAX is expected to strengthen Hyderabad's position as one of India's biggest movie markets. The city has consistently recorded strong box-office numbers and is home to a large community of cinema enthusiasts who actively support theatrical releases.

Industry observers believe the addition of an IMAX screen will further enhance the movie-going experience, especially for big-budget action films, visual spectacles, and major pan-India releases.

Excitement Builds Among Movie Fans

The announcement has already generated excitement across social media, with many fans welcoming the return of IMAX to Hyderabad after years of waiting.

While AMB Cinemas has not yet announced an official launch date, anticipation is growing among moviegoers eager to watch upcoming releases in the premium format.

With IMAX finally making its comeback, Hyderabad's cinema landscape is set to enter a new chapter of large-screen entertainment.

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