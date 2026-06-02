Peddi Sells 70,000 Tickets on BookMyShow in Just 24 Hours

Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports action drama Peddi is creating huge excitement ahead of its release. The film has received a strong response from audiences, with advance bookings getting off to an impressive start across several regions.

According to early booking reports, Peddi sold around 70,000 tickets within the first 24 hours of advance sales. The strong demand reflects the massive anticipation surrounding the film and Ram Charan’s popularity among moviegoers.

Bookings recently opened in Andhra Pradesh, and the film quickly began trending on ticket-booking platforms. Several centers witnessed a positive response from fans eager to watch the movie on the big screen from day one.

The buzz is not limited to India. Overseas markets, especially North America, have also shown strong interest in the film. Earlier, Peddi recorded impressive premiere pre-sales in North America, crossing major milestones within a short period after bookings opened.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani in important roles. Music for the film has been composed by A.R. Rahman.

With strong advance bookings, growing fan excitement, and positive pre-release buzz, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026. Industry watchers are now keen to see how the film performs at the box office when it releases worldwide on June 4, 2026.