NATS Unveils New Committee Led by Raj Allada

The North America Telugu Society (NATS) proudly announces its Executive Committee (EC) for the 2026-2028 term. The NATS Board of Directors has elected Raj Allada as President, entrusting him with the responsibility of leading one of North America's largest Telugu community organizations into its next chapter of growth, service, and community engagement.

The newly elected Executive Committee represents a strong blend of experienced leadership and emerging talent. The team includes President Raj Allada, Vice President Programs Rajesh Kandru, Vice President Finance and Marketing Anudeep Arla, Vice President Services Rajyalaxmi Chilukuri, Secretary Sudheer Mikkilineni, Treasurer Ram Naresh Kommanaboyina, Joint Secretary Bhanu Lanka, and Joint Treasurer Venkata Sakamuri. Together, they bring extensive professional expertise, community involvement, and a shared commitment to advancing NATS' mission.

Raj Allada, a technology executive based in New Jersey, has been an integral part of NATS since 2009. Over the years, he has served the organization in several volunteer roles and has been a multiple-time NATS Board Member, actively promoting the organization's vision and service initiatives. Known for his dedication to community service, Raj has consistently championed programs that create meaningful impact across North America and India.

In 2023, Raj Allada played an active role in the position of Deputy Convener, for NATS Sambaralu held at New Jersey. His leadership, fundraising capability, ability to unite volunteers, and unwavering focus on service earned widespread appreciation from members and stakeholders.

Recognizing his long-standing contributions and proven leadership, NATS has now elevated Raj Allada to the position of President for the 2026-2028 term. Under his leadership, the organization looks forward to expanding its service initiatives, strengthening member engagement, and continuing its legacy of excellence, unity, and service.

The NATS Board of Directors selected the new Executive Committee based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee after a comprehensive evaluation process. NATS Board Chairman Sri Kishore Kancharla congratulated Raj Allada and the newly elected Executive Committee, expressing confidence in their ability to lead the organization with vision, dedication, and a strong commitment to community service. The NATS Board extends its best wishes to President Raj Allada and his entire EC team for a successful and impactful 2026-2028 term.