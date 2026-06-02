Peddi OTT Release: When and Where To Watch After Theatres?

Ram Charan’s highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi is all set to arrive in theatres on June 4, and excitement surrounding the film continues to grow. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie has generated strong buzz among fans thanks to its unique rural backdrop, powerful performances, and emotional storyline.

As the theatrical release approaches, reports suggest that the film has already locked its digital streaming partner. According to industry buzz, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Peddi. While an official announcement regarding the OTT release date is yet to be made, the film is expected to complete its theatrical run before making its debut on the streaming platform.

The movie marks Ram Charan’s collaboration with director Buchi Babu Sana, who previously worked as an associate director on the blockbuster Rangasthalam. Their reunion has become one of the major talking points ahead of the film’s release.

Set in a village backdrop, Peddi revolves around a talented athlete who excels in sports such as cricket and wrestling. The story follows his journey as he stands up for the underprivileged and fights against injustice through determination, courage, and sporting excellence.

Recently, Buchi Babu Sana hinted that the film’s climax will leave a lasting impact on audiences. The director revealed that the final portion of the movie carries intense emotions and unexpected developments that could leave viewers deeply moved. He expressed confidence that the ending would remain memorable long after audiences leave the theatre.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features an impressive supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Raki Kishan, and Boman Irani. Special premiere shows are also scheduled for June 3, a day before the worldwide theatrical release.

With strong pre-release buzz, star power, and an emotional sports drama at its core, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Telugu releases of the year.

Also read: Will Ram Charan’s Powerful Speech Take Peddi to the Next Level?