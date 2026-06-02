Will Ram Charan’s Powerful Speech Take Peddi to the Next Level?

Ram Charan’s upcoming sports action drama Peddi is just days away from its theatrical release on June 4, and the film’s team recently held a grand pre-release event in Vijayawada. The event generated huge excitement among fans and has given the movie a strong boost ahead of its release.

During the event, Ram Charan spoke passionately about the film and expressed complete confidence in its success. He described Peddi as a special project that required immense hard work and dedication. The actor said he was willing to go to any extent for a film like Peddi and praised director Buchi Babu Sana for his vision and effort.

Charan also shared that working on Peddi gave him the same excitement and satisfaction he felt while making some of his biggest films. His emotional and energetic speech impressed fans and quickly became a major talking point on social media. Many believe the event has helped increase the film’s buzz significantly.

Adding to the momentum, advance ticket sales in Andhra Pradesh have opened strongly, and the makers also used the event to strengthen promotions before release. Industry observers feel the positive response to the event could help boost both domestic and overseas bookings in the final days before the film hits theatres.

Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, Peddi features music composed by A.R. Rahman and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. With strong pre-release buzz, impressive advance bookings, and growing fan excitement, the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.