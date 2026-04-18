Telangana Heatwave: Hyderabad Temperature Near 45°C

Parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, are facing intense summer conditions as temperatures continue to rise sharply in the third week of April 2026. The heatwave has spread across all districts, making outdoor activities difficult for residents.

Rising Temperatures in Hyderabad

The city has seen a steady increase in heat over the past few days. During April 10–12, temperatures were around 36–38°C. By April 14–15, they climbed to nearly 39–40°C. On April 16–17, several parts of Hyderabad recorded temperatures above 40°C, with some areas touching 41–42°C.

According to observations from the India Meteorological Department, the average maximum temperature in the city is now close to 41°C, showing a clear rise compared to normal levels.

Districts Record Extreme Heat

Several districts reported very high temperatures, especially in northern Telangana. In Nirmal district, Buttapur recorded the highest temperature at 44.5°C. Other areas like Mamada and Dasturabad reached 44.3°C, while Nirmal Rural touched 44.2°C.

In Adilabad district, Bela and Adilabad Urban recorded 44.4°C, and Boath saw 44.3°C. Cheprala village in Bela mandal has been facing temperatures above 44°C for three days in a row.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district also reported extreme heat, with Lonavelli recording 44.3°C. Areas such as Kerameri, Jainoor, and Wankidi saw 44.1°C, while Bejjur reached 44°C. In Mancherial district, Bheemaram and Velganoor both recorded 44.3°C.

Heatwave Across Multiple Districts

The heatwave has affected many parts of the state, with hot winds reported in nearly 20 mandals across seven districts. Areas like Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Kamareddy, and Nirmal are experiencing strong heatwave conditions.

Earlier, on April 17, Dharmapuri in Jagtial district recorded 44.4°C. Several districts, including Adilabad, Nalgonda, and Nizamabad, also reported temperatures above 44°C.

Temperature Likely to Rise Further

The India Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures may increase by another 1–2°C over the weekend, which could worsen the situation across Telangana.

Safety Advice for Public

Officials have advised people to avoid stepping out during afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses. With no immediate relief expected, residents are urged to stay alert and plan their activities carefully.