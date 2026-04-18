Hyderabad IPL Traffic Restrictions at Uppal Stadium: Dates and Routes to Avoid

Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions in and around Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in view of upcoming IPL matches scheduled this month and in May.

According to officials, matches will be held on April 18, April 21, May 3, May 6, and May 22, and special traffic arrangements will be enforced on these days to manage the expected rush of spectators.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions

During match hours, several categories of heavy and commercial vehicles will not be allowed near the stadium. These include:

Lorries and trucks

Dumpers and earthmovers

Water tankers and RMC vehicles

JCB machines

Private buses and tractors

Eicher vans and tippers

The restrictions are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety around the stadium area.

Timings for April 18 Match

For the April 18 match, traffic curbs will be in place from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM. Similar measures are expected to be followed on other match days as well.

Alternative Routes Suggested

Police have advised commuters to avoid key routes such as:

Nagole to Habsiguda

Boduppal to Amberpet

Due to heavy congestion in these stretches, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to reach their destinations without delays.

Parking Guidelines

Only vehicles with valid parking passes will be allowed inside the stadium premises. Visitors without passes are advised to plan accordingly and use public transport or designated parking areas.

Public Advisory

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow the guidelines to avoid inconvenience. Commuters are also encouraged to check traffic updates before heading out on match days.