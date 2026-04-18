Akshaya Tritiya 2026: City-Wise Puja Timings, Traditions and Importance

Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as one of the most sacred and promising days in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across India, this festival is associated with prosperity, success, and new beginnings. The word “Akshaya” means “never diminishing,” symbolizing everlasting wealth and good fortune.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 19, and devotees consider this day highly favorable for starting new ventures, making investments, and performing spiritual practices.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Date and Timings

As per traditional Hindu calculations:

Tritiya Tithi Begins: April 19, 2026 – 10:49 AM

Tritiya Tithi Ends: April 20, 2026 – 07:27 AM

Puja Muhurat: April 19, 2026 – 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM

This time window is believed to be especially शुभ (auspicious) for performing rituals, prayers, and purchases.

Why Akshaya Tritiya is So Important

Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakha. It is believed that any good deed or investment made on this day brings continuous growth and lasting benefits.

The festival is closely linked with worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, who represent preservation, wealth, and prosperity. Many people believe that prayers offered on this day invite abundance and remove financial obstacles.

Gold Buying Tradition on Akshaya Tritiya

One of the most popular customs associated with Akshaya Tritiya is purchasing gold. Buying gold on this day is considered a symbol of inviting wealth and ensuring financial stability.

Jewellery stores across cities witness a surge in customers, while many also opt for digital gold, coins, or bullion. Apart from gold, people also invest in silver, property, or begin new business ventures, believing it will multiply over time.

City-Wise Puja Timings

Here are the approximate puja muhurat timings across major cities:

New Delhi: 10:49 AM – 12:20 PM

Hyderabad: 10:49 AM – 12:15 PM

Mumbai: 10:49 AM – 12:38 PM

Chennai: 10:49 AM – 12:08 PM

Bengaluru: 10:49 AM – 12:19 PM

Kolkata: 10:49 AM – 11:36 AM

Ahmedabad: 10:49 AM – 12:39 PM

Jaipur: 10:49 AM – 12:26 PM

Pune: 10:49 AM – 12:34 PM

Timings may slightly vary based on local calculations.

Rituals and Celebrations

The day begins early, with devotees waking up before sunrise and taking a holy bath. Homes are cleaned thoroughly and decorated with flowers, mango leaves, and rangoli designs.

A traditional पूजा setup includes placing idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on a wooden platform. Lamps (diyas) are lit using ghee, and incense sticks are offered along with prayers.

Devotees chant sacred hymns such as Vishnu Sahasranama and Lakshmi stotras to seek divine blessings. Special dishes like kheer and sweets are prepared and offered as prasad.

Visiting temples, especially those dedicated to Lakshmi and Vishnu, is also considered highly beneficial on this day.

Other Auspicious Activities

Apart from gold purchases and पूजा, people also:

Start new businesses or sign important deals

Make charitable donations (daan)

Buy vehicles, property, or valuables

Perform housewarming ceremonies

Invest in long-term financial plans

All such activities are believed to bring continuous growth and success.

Conclusion

Akshaya Tritiya is not just a festival but a day filled with spiritual and financial significance. Whether through prayers, charity, or investments, people aim to invite positivity and abundance into their lives. With its deep-rooted cultural importance, the festival continues to be one of the most awaited occasions for millions across the country.

Also read: Bank Holidays April 19 and 20: Akshaya Tritiya Closure Details State-Wise