Bank Holidays April 19 and 20: Akshaya Tritiya Closure Details State-Wise

People planning bank-related work this weekend should take note, as consecutive holidays may affect services in some parts of the country. With Akshaya Tritiya approaching, there has been some confusion about which days banks will remain closed and in which states.

When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2026?

According to the Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya begins on April 19 and continues until the morning of April 20 this year. Experts consider April 19 to be especially auspicious, particularly for purchasing gold and starting new ventures.

Bank Holiday on April 19 (Sunday)

Since Akshaya Tritiya falls on a Sunday this time, banks across India will remain closed. This closure is part of the regular weekly holiday, meaning there will be no in-branch banking transactions. Stock markets, including Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, will also not operate on this day.

Bank Holiday on April 20 (Monday)

On Monday, April 20, banks will be closed in certain states on account of Akha Teej and Basava Jayanti. States like Karnataka are expected to observe the holiday.

However, banks in Telugu-speaking states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will function as usual on Monday.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Even on days when bank branches are closed, customers can continue to use ATMs, mobile banking apps, and UPI services without interruption. These digital platforms ensure that essential transactions can still be completed.

Plan Your Banking in Advance

With limited working days in some regions, customers are advised to plan their banking activities ahead of time to avoid last-minute inconvenience.