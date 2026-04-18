Bhoodan at 75: Dream Fulfilled or Shattered?

Land sustains life; it grants dignity and independence. In Telangana, the very soul of its people revolves around land. It was for land that nearly 4,000 agricultural labourers laid down their lives in the struggle against the Nizam and later the Indian Army between 1946 and 1951. Yet, on this very soil, a historic moment unfolded without a drop of bloodshed — when land was voluntarily donated to the same landless poor.

Seventy-five years ago, on April 18, 1951, Vinoba Bhave arrived at Gajulapochampalli as part of his padayatra from Shivarampalli. During his visit to a Dalit hamlet, he asked the villagers why they had taken up arms. Their reply was direct: “For land.” They told him that land was their only means of survival and that if 80 acres were given to their 40 families, they could live with dignity.

This plea reached local landlord Vedire Ramachandra Reddy. That very evening, at a gramsabha in the village, he met Vinoba Bhave and, honouring his father’s wish, donated 100 acres of land. He personally handed over the deed, written in English in his own hand, requesting that the land be distributed among the deserving poor so it could transform their lives.

This marked the beginning of the Bhoodan movement, which ignited hope among lakhs of agricultural labourers and, in several instances, turned them into landowners. Gajulapochampalli came to be known as Bhoodan Pochampalli.

However, a review of the present situation, 75 years on, reveals a stark contrast. While most of the land given to the original 40 Dalit families in Pochampalli remains with them, in many other parts of the State, Bhoodan lands have slipped into the hands of the influential. Vast tracts meant for the poor remain undistributed, shrouded in uncertainty.

Bhoodan Lands: In Whose Hands?

Inspired by Pochampalli, about 1,66,529 acres were donated across Telangana for the poor. But what has become of this land? Is it still with the beneficiaries? How much remains undistributed, and where is it located?

There are no comprehensive records — neither with the now-defunct Bhoodan Board nor with the State government. By the time the previous government dissolved the Board following various complaints, as much as 75,182 acres had not been distributed for various reasons. Of this, around 10,000 acres are located in Rangareddy, Medchal and Yadadri districts.

In several instances, these lands have reverted to the control of influential individuals. In Vattinagulapalli of the erstwhile Rangareddy district, about 30 acres in Survey Nos. 186, 188 and 189 are reportedly under the control of a former MP and a sitting MLA. In Kukatpally, 17 acres in Survey Nos. 353 and 354 have come under the influence of political figures. In Donthanapalli and Janwada, lands have reportedly been used as bank guarantees for private projects by a former MP’s family from Andhra Pradesh.

In Rangapur village of Bibinagar mandal in Yadadri district, around 650 acres of Bhoodan land should exist across Survey Nos. 1 to 89. However, much of this land is reportedly being sold by real estate firms.

Official records themselves are riddled with inconsistencies. For instance, after distribution, Rangareddy district should still have 8,327 acres, but records show far less. Similarly, in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, 11,717 acres; Warangal, 9,632 acres; Nalgonda, 13,593 acres; and Khammam, 22,039 acres are expected to be under Bhoodan — yet discrepancies persist.

Laws Framed, But Loopholes Exploited

Under Sections 14 and 15 of the Bhoodan and Gramdan Act, 1965, such lands must be allotted to the landless poor for cultivation. Sale, purchase, transfer, lease or mortgage of these lands is prohibited. If not cultivated, Section 17 empowers authorities to resume the land.

However, due to official apathy, thousands of acres have moved from protected lists into private hands. In urban areas, while land was allotted to the poor for housing, ineligible beneficiaries were also granted titles, with reports of large-scale financial irregularities.

Order a comprehensive inquiry: Justice Chandrakumar

When queried, retired High Court judge Justice Chandrakumar said it was a matter of pride that voluntary land donation emerged in a region that had witnessed armed struggle for land. However, he observed that the issue was not handled properly, which is why land disputes remain central in Telangana. He called for the reconstitution of the Bhoodan Board with individuals of integrity and a comprehensive inquiry into Bhoodan lands.

Reconstitute the Board: Vedire Aravinda Reddy

Vedire Aravinda Reddy, a member of the donor family, said Bhoodan lands can never be treated as government property. Their distribution, he said, must be carried out under government supervision through the Bhoodan Board. He urged the government to reconstitute the Board with representatives of the Sarva Seva Sangh. Echoing similar views, former Bhoodan Board Chairman Gunna Rajender Reddy said reviving the Board was key to protecting these lands.

By Srigiri Vijay Kumar Reddy, Special Correspondent