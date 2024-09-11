Air India Express Flash Sale: Flight Ticket at Just Rs 932 Only

Air India Express, owned by the Tata Group, has launched a "Flash Sale" offering flight tickets starting at just Rs 932. However, this fare is applicable only on select routes. The airline has stated that this offer is available for bookings made by September 16, 2024, for travel until March 31, 2025.

In addition to base fares starting from ₹932, tickets on various routes are being sold from ₹1,088 onwards. Some of the routes available under this low-fare offer include Delhi-Gwalior, Guwahati-Agartala, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Kochi-Bengaluru. Customers booking their tickets through airindiaexpress.com can avail special discounts with the "Exclusive Express Lite" fares, which include a provision for pre-booking 3 kg of cabin baggage at no extra cost.

The airline has set the check-in baggage charges at ₹1,000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹1,300 for 20 kg on international flights. The company also offers special discounted fares for students, senior citizens, doctors, nurses, and members of the armed forces. Meanwhile, Air India Express has previously announced plans to increase the number of flights it operates, with nearly four new flights being launched every month. Since the merger process with AirAsia began in October 2023, more than 30 new aircraft have been introduced.